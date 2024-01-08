Is your New Year’s resolution to become fitter and healthier – or are you trying to increase your activity or improve socialisation?

Blackpool FC Community Trust has something for everyone, with 10 activities lined up this month.

The first of them is ‘Box Fit’ classes, aimed at people who want to learn to box, feel empowered, make new friends and learn the skills to make themselves fighting fit.

The classes take place in the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road on Tuesdays (7pm-8pm).

Alternatively, a 45-minute circuit session is held on Wednesdays and Thursdays, combining resistance training with high-intensity cardio.

The Wednesday session is again in the North Stand Community Hub (12pm-12.45pm).

Three sessions run on Thursdays, held at Bloomfield Road’s Moretti Lounge (2pm-2.45pm) and North Stand Community Hub (6.15pm-7pm), as well as Aspire Sports Hub (6pm-7pm).

A chair-based class sees people taking part in basic exercises, using minimal equipment while seated.

That is at @thegrange, Bathurst Avenue, on Mondays (11am-12pm) and in the Moretti Lounge on Thursdays (2pm-2.45pm).

A walk and talk group holds weekly walks around Stanley Park, allowing people to meet for a walk and chat as well as combat loneliness.

It takes place on Tuesdays at Blackpool CC (1.30pm-3.30pm), after which there is a chance for a drink and chat in a social group.

‘United Football’ classes are aimed at groups involved with pan ability and positive mental health.

The pan ability sessions are delivered by BFCCT staff who specialise in disability football.

Free of charge, they are for those who are new to football or at the beginner level and are held at Aspire Sports Hub on Tuesdays (5pm-6pm).

The positive mental health sessions are also free of charge and look to support positive mental health through physical activity and creating stronger peer support networks.

They are for people aged 16+ and take place at Stanley Park on Wednesdays (2pm-3pm), as well as Aspire Sports Hub on Thursdays (6pm-7pm).

‘FIT Blackpool’ is a free 10-week weight management programme combining workshops and physical activity to create sustainable and effective weight loss results.

The next cohorts start with a female morning group at the Gatehouse Church (January 19) and an evening group at Bloomfield Road (January 31).

A men’s morning group is also at Bloomfield Road (January 25) with details available by emailing [email protected]

Masters Football is for people aged 35+ and is a slightly slower-paced five-a-side game.

Sessions cost £4 and are at Lytham YMCA, Mythop Road, every Tuesday (11am-12pm).

Walking Football classes are for people aged 50+ with the aim of rekindling their love for football, keeping them active and increasing their physical activity.

Each session costs £4 and takes place at Aspire Sports Hub on Mondays and Thursdays (5pm-6pm), along with Lytham YMCA on Fridays (11am-12pm).

Forces Football allows people to meet other current and former forces personnel, as well providing an opportunity to represent BFCCT against other professional football clubs.

It takes place every Thursday at Aspire Sports Hub (6pm-7.30pm).