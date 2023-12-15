Blackpool FC Community Trust holds a free weekly social group for men to turn up and talk.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They meet on Mondays in the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road (6pm-8pm) with no registration needed: people can just turn up.

It has been developed in partnership with Blackpool FC and Blackpool Council, building on the recent ‘Get Vocal’ campaign which has featured as the main sponsor on Blackpool FC’s away shirt in recent seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group aims to provide a safe space for men aged 18+ to meet and talk to peers, in a non-judgmental setting where free refreshments are provided each week.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley was a guest on the latest episode of the Get Vocal Podcast Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

One participant said: “Very inclusive and welcoming. When I came, I was very nervous and in all honesty, I didn’t want to come as I was too scared.

“Ever since attending, I’ve felt like I have a place to go if I have a problem or if I just want a chat.”

Since the sessions launched in October 2022, we have expanded the support by publishing a monthly podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Get Vocal Podcast’ can be found on Spotify and Youtube as well as Blackpool FC Community Trust social channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted by Jack Sprigg and Callum Taylor, together with special guests, the aim is to get men talking about their mental health.

It explores various topics related to men’s mental health, including stress management, emotional intelligence, self-care, relationships and seeking help.

Each episode will feature thought-provoking discussions, expert insights and personal anecdotes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month, we welcomed Blackpool FC head coach, Neil Critchley, as he discussed the link between mental health and his experiences within the football industry.

Visit: www.bfcct.co.uk or follow BFCCT on social media for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, our free Family Hubs have expanded to our Aspire Sports Hub on Garstang Road West, thanks to support from the National Lottery Community Fund.

They will take place on Tuesday and Friday evenings, starting this week, and enabling us to reach even more families in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hubs run from 3.30pm-5pm with all families welcome to attend and join in with games and crafts as well as receiving a free hot meal.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our family winter family hubs, extending our support across the town,” said Matt Hilton, the deputy CEO of Blackpool FC Community Trust.

“Over the last 12 months, we have been supporting families with food and a place to spend time as a family, but it is during winter when our community is feeling the cost-of-living crisis the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Family Hubs mean that people are able to turn off their heating for a couple of hours and come and receive a free hot meal in a lovely environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful for the support of the National Lottery Community Fund in enabling us to provide a safe and warm space for those who need it most.”