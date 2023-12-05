Blackpool FC Community Trust won’t be taking it easy as the end of the year approaches with December being a busy month.

We are delivering our Tiny Tangerines Christmas parties at Unity Academy (December 12) and at Armfield Academy (December 15).

Everyone who attends our Tiny Tangerines mini-football sessions is welcome to attend and places can be booked by visiting www.bfcct.co.uk

Together with the club, we are extremely proud to be delivering the Festive Fundraiser Christmas present campaign again this year.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has a busy month ahead during December Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

The club and Community Trust are fundraising for this coming Christmas and beyond with Simon Sadler’s Segantii Capital Management committing to match the final amount raised.

You can donate to the initiative, either by visiting the Trust’s Just Giving page, finding it on our website or on social media.

The gifts will be collected in early December with a community wrapping session taking place at the stadium.

Free ‘Pool Together’ and Family Hubs continue in the Moretti Lounge at Bloomfield Road.

Pool Together takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays (1pm-3pm) with anyone welcome to attend.

They can play table tennis, take part in chair-based exercises and other games, as well as enjoy a hot drink and some toast.

The Family Hubs are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (3.30pm-5.30pm).

Everyone will receive a hot meal with tea and coffee also available throughout.

Children can play games and take part in crafts, while families can eat, spend time together and talk about their day.

The Family Hubs, however, are specifically for families with children but will finish on December 21 before resuming on January 12.

Thanks to funding from Blackpool Council, we are able to continue our Family Hubs throughout winter.

We have also secured funding to expand our family and food hubs across the town until the spring of 2024.

The Big Food Truck continues to visit Bloomfield Road every Tuesday (2pm-3pm).

Anyone can access this service, which provides food parcels to help with the cost of living.

Single bags are £4 and family bags £6.50, so anyone interested in purchasing a food parcel should message us on social media or email [email protected]

This Friday, December 8, sees a new episode of our Get Vocal podcast released, featuring a very special guest, so keep your eyes peeled for the announcement.

The Get Vocal men’s turn up and talk group finishes for the year on December 18 (6pm-8pm) before returning on January 8.

If you need to speak with anyone in the meantime, the Samaritans operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call free on 116123.

Our Female Football Development department has had a record-breaking year and is looking forward to a busy Christmas period and 2024.

The Wildcats Christmas Party takes place on December 15, when we will have festive-themed football sessions with prizes and a visit from Bloomfield Bear. Book via our website.

This season, we continue to support our community by holding food donation points on matchdays.

This takes place at every home game with the drop-off point being in the South Stand.