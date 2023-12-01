Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Players hand out prizes to pupils
and live on Freeview channel 276
The competition was offered to all Blackpool primary schools and was really well received with nearly 800 entries.
The winners were presented with a Blackpool FC shirt, while the runners-up collected Blackpool FC goodie bags.
Pupils had been invited to submit a piece of work on an inspirational black person, from any field, who has inspired them.
This competition aimed to celebrate and honour the achievements of black people such as Martin Luther King, Bob Marley, Rosa Parks – or even those closer to home such as teachers and family members.
Entries included a wide range of inspirational and motivational people, ranging from family members and coaches to activists, presidents and sports stars.
Pupils from years one to six embraced the aim of the competition and perfectly articulated their aspirations to follow in the footsteps of their subjects.
It was great to see the depth of research that had gone into the pieces – and it was evident that lots of positive discussions and learning had taken place within school and at home.
The Blackpool FC players also stayed to answer questions and talk to the pupils about the influential people in their life, including Thierry Henry, Ian Wright and parents.
They shared some of their personal highlights and achievements, as well as encouraging the children to work hard and focus on their dreams.
For more information about Blackpool FC Community Trust, call 01253 348691, visit www.bfcct.co.uk or follow BFCCT on social media