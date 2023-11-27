Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Utilita EFL U13s Girls Cup proves a popular competition
The event consisted of 13 teams from 10 different schools and featured more than 100 girls aged 11-13 from a range of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre secondary schools.
This was a fantastic opportunity for our Female Football Development department to run a mass engagement event and to inspire local girls to play more football.
The winners gain the incredible opportunity to represent Blackpool FC Community Trust in the North West Regional Finals.
After a great effort from all of the teams, the group stages concluded with Lytham St Annes and South Shore Academy topping their groups, while Millfield and Hodgson finished as the runners-up.
A dramatic semi-final penalty shootout followed between Hodgson and Lytham St Annes.
That saw a sudden death victory for Lytham St Annes, with both teams scoring more than 10 penalties each.
Millfield played out an impressive 1-0 win against an extremely talented South Shore team to set up an excellent final against the reigning champions, Lytham St Annes.
A closely-fought final saw Millfield strike first to take the lead but, in an extremely close game, Lytham St Annes courageously fought back and scored a late equalising goal.
With nothing separating the two teams, the game was concluded with another penalty shootout.
After some well-taken penalties from both teams, the Lytham St Annes goalkeeper pulled off an excellent winning save to crown them as champions.
This saw Lytham St Annes take home the trophy and become EFL U13s Girls Cup winners for the third time in a row.
Well done to Lytham St Annes for being repeat champions and a huge well done to all the girls involved, who not only performed excellently all morning but also displayed a superb attitude throughout the entirety of the tournament.
We had fantastic feedback from players and teachers, with an enjoyable day had by all.
Female football officer, Shane Cotterill, said: “It was a fantastic day of football and incredible to see so many girls aged 11-13 years old participating and engaging in football, all displaying a huge amount of talent and superb attitudes.
“All the girls should be extremely proud of themselves. Well done to LSA who will represent us in the next round of the tournament.”
For more information about female football opportunities with Blackpool FC Community Trust, call 01253 348691, visit www.bfcct.co.uk or follow BFCCT on social media.