Last week saw Blackpool FC Community Trust hold their annual Utilita EFL U13s Girls Cup, with a record number of teams entering the tournament.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event consisted of 13 teams from 10 different schools and featured more than 100 girls aged 11-13 from a range of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre secondary schools.

This was a fantastic opportunity for our Female Football Development department to run a mass engagement event and to inspire local girls to play more football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners gain the incredible opportunity to represent Blackpool FC Community Trust in the North West Regional Finals.

Blackpool FC Community Trust's Utilita EFL U13s Girls Cup was won yet again by Lytham St Annes Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

After a great effort from all of the teams, the group stages concluded with Lytham St Annes and South Shore Academy topping their groups, while Millfield and Hodgson finished as the runners-up.

A dramatic semi-final penalty shootout followed between Hodgson and Lytham St Annes.

That saw a sudden death victory for Lytham St Annes, with both teams scoring more than 10 penalties each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millfield played out an impressive 1-0 win against an extremely talented South Shore team to set up an excellent final against the reigning champions, Lytham St Annes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A closely-fought final saw Millfield strike first to take the lead but, in an extremely close game, Lytham St Annes courageously fought back and scored a late equalising goal.

With nothing separating the two teams, the game was concluded with another penalty shootout.

After some well-taken penalties from both teams, the Lytham St Annes goalkeeper pulled off an excellent winning save to crown them as champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This saw Lytham St Annes take home the trophy and become EFL U13s Girls Cup winners for the third time in a row.

Well done to Lytham St Annes for being repeat champions and a huge well done to all the girls involved, who not only performed excellently all morning but also displayed a superb attitude throughout the entirety of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had fantastic feedback from players and teachers, with an enjoyable day had by all.

Female football officer, Shane Cotterill, said: “It was a fantastic day of football and incredible to see so many girls aged 11-13 years old participating and engaging in football, all displaying a huge amount of talent and superb attitudes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the girls should be extremely proud of themselves. Well done to LSA who will represent us in the next round of the tournament.”