The Seasiders suffered a 1-0 defeat to Derby County on Good Friday, before drawing 0-0 with Wycombe Wanderers a few days later, which leaves them six points off sixth place with a number of teams ahead of them with five games to go.

Form has been hit and miss at times this season, with certain dips a various moments throughout the campaign set to be costly.

Neil Critchley has enjoyed success with Blackpool at this level before, having won the play-offs in 2021, but it’ll be a big ask now to replicate that this time round.

Here’s the head coaches win percentage in all competitions this season compared to his previous stint and others who have been in the job since 2009:

1 . Neil Critchley this season- 46.3% Neil Critchley's win percentage this year is 46.3% in all competitions, while in the league it's 41.5%. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Mick McCarthy- 14.3% Mick McCarthy endured a poor stint as Blackpool manager between January and April last year. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . Michael Appleton- 24.1% Michael Appleton was dismissed last January by the Seasiders after only managing seven wins in all competitions. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . Neil Critchley- 43.1% Neil Critchley guided the Seasiders to the Championship via the League One play-offs in his previous stint in charge. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Simon Grayson- 34.2% Simon Grayson's second spell in charge of the Seasiders didn't go to plan, managing just 13 wins in 38 games. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales