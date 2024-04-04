Blackpool FC: Comparing Neil Critchley's win percentage this season to his previous stint and the Seasiders' last 10 coaches

Blackpool’s hopes of making the League One play-offs took a blow over the Easter period.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 19:52 BST

The Seasiders suffered a 1-0 defeat to Derby County on Good Friday, before drawing 0-0 with Wycombe Wanderers a few days later, which leaves them six points off sixth place with a number of teams ahead of them with five games to go.

Form has been hit and miss at times this season, with certain dips a various moments throughout the campaign set to be costly.

Neil Critchley has enjoyed success with Blackpool at this level before, having won the play-offs in 2021, but it’ll be a big ask now to replicate that this time round.

Here’s the head coaches win percentage in all competitions this season compared to his previous stint and others who have been in the job since 2009:

Neil Critchley's win percentage this year is 46.3% in all competitions, while in the league it's 41.5%.

1. Neil Critchley this season- 46.3%

Neil Critchley's win percentage this year is 46.3% in all competitions, while in the league it's 41.5%. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Mick McCarthy endured a poor stint as Blackpool manager between January and April last year.

2. Mick McCarthy- 14.3%

Mick McCarthy endured a poor stint as Blackpool manager between January and April last year. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Michael Appleton was dismissed last January by the Seasiders after only managing seven wins in all competitions.

3. Michael Appleton- 24.1%

Michael Appleton was dismissed last January by the Seasiders after only managing seven wins in all competitions. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Neil Critchley guided the Seasiders to the Championship via the League One play-offs in his previous stint in charge.

4. Neil Critchley- 43.1%

Neil Critchley guided the Seasiders to the Championship via the League One play-offs in his previous stint in charge. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Simon Grayson's second spell in charge of the Seasiders didn't go to plan, managing just 13 wins in 38 games.

5. Simon Grayson- 34.2%

Simon Grayson's second spell in charge of the Seasiders didn't go to plan, managing just 13 wins in 38 games. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
After previously being chief scout, assistant coach and caretaker manager, Terry McPhillips was in the top job between 2018 and 2019.

6. Terry McPhillips- 36.2%

After previously being chief scout, assistant coach and caretaker manager, Terry McPhillips was in the top job between 2018 and 2019. Photo: Mark Robinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Neil CritchleyLeague OneDerby CountyWycombe Wanderers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.