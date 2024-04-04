Blackpool's bid for a League One play-off spot took a blow on Easter Monday as they drew with Wycombe Wanderers.

The Seasiders are now ninth in the standings and a whole six points behind Lincoln City who are the in form team in the division. Five games remain and 15 points are up for grabs but time could be running out on them to bridge the gap.

Failure to get back in to the Championship at the first time of asking could result in some players leaving. The longer the club spends in the third tier means that those who believe that they are capable of playing at a higher level may depart.

Ideally when a player leaves you, you'd like to make some money off of them. You've invested time and resources in to developing them, and they've featured in your team. It's not always the case however and sometimes they'll just depart on a free transfer.

Several players such as Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele will return to their parent clubs this summer. Neil Critchley did say the club might consider re-signing Rhodes who is out of contract with Huddersfield but as for Dembele, he's attracting interest from Premier League and Championship clubs.

A whole host of players are out of contract at Bloomfield Road and whilst it could mean wages are freed up, they won't get the added bonus of a transfer fee. Blackpool will need a strong budget if they are to mount a serious promotion bid next season should they fail to achieve their goal this time around.

Blackpool have some talented players on their book who are under contract and if the offer is right they could part way with some. It's up to the club's hierarchy to decide what they are worth, but TransferMarkt have had their best guess. Here we take a look at how Blackpool compare to the 23 other teams in the division in terms of squad worth.