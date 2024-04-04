Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Blackpool winger Jason Wilcox is at the heart of a tussle between Southampton and Manchester United.

Wilcox is currently the director of football at Championship club Southampton but has been headhunted by the Red Devils. Man United are keen to improve their off the field staff and see Wilcox as their next technical director.

It has been reported by Sky Sports that Wilcox has offered his resignation after United made an approach. Southampton are said to be annoyed by the development given the timing of it when they are firmly involved in a promotion battle but United believe they have been respectful in their approach.

An offer equivalent to a year of his salary has been made and United are of the belief that it meets the buyout clause in his contract. The Saints are disputing that the clause exists however and may even consider making Wilcox serve a year's notice period before potentially taking the job up at Old Trafford.

Wilcox had a 17-year playing career that included two spells at Blackpool. He was signed on an initial one-month loan from Leicester City in November 2005 but that move became permanent in January 2006. Wilcox made 26 appearances in all competitions after being signed by Simon Grayson, but was released at the end of the campaign and didn't play professional football again.

His other clubs include Blackburn Rovers, where he spent most of his career and won the Premier League title at Ewood Park. He was signed by Leeds United for £4m in December 1999 and played in the Whites side that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

