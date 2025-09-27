Blackpool team news V Bradford City: Two changes made from Barnsley win

Blackpool take on Bradford City at Valley Parade this afternoon.

Blackpool have made two changes to their starting XI for their meeting with Bradford City.

From last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Barnsley, both George Honeyman and Scott Banks drop out of Steve Bruce’s team after the pair were both ruled out for around the next month due to injury.

After his 98th minute winner against the Tykes, Jordan Brown features in midfield alongside Albie Morgan, while CJ Hamilton is named on the left wing.

The absentees also creates opportunities on the bench for Zac Ashworth and Tom Bloxham, leaving Andy Lyons as the only available player left out of the matchday squad.

With the Barnsley win being the Seasiders’ league victory in over a month, they will need a big performance against the top of the table Bantams, who are yet to drop a point at home this season.

Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Josh Bowler, Albie Morgan, Jordan Brown, CJ Hamilton, Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall, Lee Evans, Tom Bloxham, Dale Taylor, Zac Ashworth, Emil Hansson.