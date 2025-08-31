Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers bosses share mutual agreement on disallowed goal

Blackpool played out a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Both managers were in agreement that the linesman made the right call in disallowing a late Bolton Wanderers goal in their 1-1 with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders took the lead in the opening exchanges through a Teddy Sharman-Lowe own goal, before the visitors levelled through Mason Burstow after the break.

Steven Schumacher’s side thought they had found a winner heading into the closing stages, but Xavier Simons’ celebrations were cut short, with the lineman’s flag going up for offside due to someone standing in Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s eye-line as the effort was released.

“We had one exactly the same at Mansfield where the boy was five yards offside,” Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said after the game.

“He’s standing in front of Bailey, and he’s impeded him. When they’re there and they’re standing with the goalkeeper, I think the linesman’s got it right, but I’m going to say that, and their manager will say the opposite of course.

“We had one, and we did ask the officials. He was five yards offside at Mansfield in front of the goalkeeper, and we believe that was an injustice, so it is swing and roundabouts.”

Schumacher issues verdict

Steven Schumacher. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

Schumacher did admit that the right call was made, but was left disrupted by the actions that led to one of his players being in an incorrect position.

“He is in an offside position and he is close to the goalkeeper, so by the rules, yeah he’s offside,” he stated.

“The frustrating thing is, he shouldn’t have been there. It’s a small detail, his job on that set piece was to be a blocker, and to block the first man, who almost intercepted the ball. If he blocks his man, and Xavier gets a clear shot then it probably goes in anyway.

“I’m disappointed with it, but it’s our own fault, we didn’t get the details right.”

