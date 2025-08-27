Son of Blackpool legend to unveil unique Blue Plaque near Bloomfield Road

A Blue Plaque near Bloomfield Road will be unveiled ahead of Blackpool’s game against Bolton Wanderers this weekend.

A unique Blue Plaque recognising the work of Blackpool fans will be unveiled this weekend.

The prestigious commemoration will recognise the Oyston Out Movement, and how supporters fought against the club’s previous owners to bring about change at Bloomfield Road.

Typically football-related Blue Plaques honour individuals or locations, with this being one of the first for a fan-led initiative.

A ceremony at the Armfield Club will take place at 1pm on Saturday afternoon ahead of the Seasiders’ meeting with Bolton Wanderers.

The plaque, which is set to be placed above the steps at the venue’s entrance, will be unveiled by John Armfield - the son of Blackpool legend Jimmy, who represented the club between 1954 and 1971.

It will also be the second time the building has been recognised, with a commemoration to The Swallow Sidecar Company also existing on the site.

Reflecting on the news, chairman of the Blackpool Supporters Trust, Andy Higgins said: “It took over two years working with Blackpool Council and the Civic Trust to be awarded this blue plaque so it will be a proud moment for all the fans who supported the boycott and protested in any way to remove the owners at the time.

“The activity from the supporters both above and below the radar was enormous and deserves recognition.”

