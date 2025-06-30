First images of new artwork near Bloomfield Road recognising Blackpool greats
Work has begun on new artwork near Bloomfield Road featuring some of Blackpool’s greatest-ever players.
The Armfield Club are working with a local artist to paint images of seven Bloomfield Road legends - who have been picked by supporters.
Work on this has already started, with four famous figures being added so far - with more to follow.
Discussing the idea, Blackpool Supporters Club chair Andy Higgins said: “A lot of people forget what a rich history the club has got. I know we’ve fallen on poorer times since the late 70s, but delving back, we’ve got some classic international players who are well recognised.
“We want to consolidate the history we’ve got, because we don’t celebrate it as much as we should do.
“Younger fans will see these players and learn more about them. These are legendary footballing figures that people probably don’t associate with Blackpool. People under 40-years-old probably think of us as a third and fourth tier team.
“For football fans in general, visualising the history makes people more aware of it.”
Alongside the artwork, The Armfield Club is undergoing several other changes, with an app currently being developed for a revamped membership scheme - which is set to go live next month.
They are also set to replace the front windows of the venue, and will decorate them with the badges of the various Blackpool FC supporter groups.
Your next story from the Gazette: Reasoning behind Blackpool's pre-season games - and why alternatives weren't possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.