Blackpool suffered a 1-0 defeat against Northampton Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce has called for his Blackpool squad to stick together following their 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town.

The Seasiders have now lost five of their opening seven games, with Cameron McGeehan’s late strike proving to be the difference at Sixfields to give the Cobblers all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce states his side will have to accept the criticism that will come their way, but believes one win will change their fortunes - with Barrow coming up in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night before their next League One meeting against Barnsley at the weekend.

“We have to believe in what we’re doing and stick together,” he said.

“We know the nonsense will surround us, but that’s football, and when you haven’t won with the expectation we’ve got and the players we’ve got, then we have to accept what’s coming, stay together as a group and win next week.

“Since I’ve been here, we were very good at going forward last year, and that’s why three of them have ended up in the Championship. Going forward has never been a problem, but the goals against are our biggest Achilles heel, and something we have to look to get right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re being punished for every mistake we make at this particular moment.

“We’ve got the makings, in the last two weeks we’ve got the squad together, and all of a sudden we’re a different animal to what we were a month ago.

“We are aware we’ve only won one, and that has to improve, but I know we’ve got the makings of a very good team here.

“We need to find a way to win to give everyone a bit of confidence, and I’m sure we’ll get up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe in what we’re doing, and I saw the resemblance of what we’re looking for. We looked a threat every time we went forward, which hasn’t been the case for the last few weeks.

“We’ve got a squad of players together that for one reason or another were assembled late. I’m not trying to make excuses, but I can see the resemblance of a decent team.

“We need to get up and running. We are capable of putting something together, a win will breed a bit of confidence.”