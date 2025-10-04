Blackpool team news V AFC Wimbledon: Injuries bring potential change of set-up
Blackpool have made to two changes to their starting XI for this afternoon’s meeting with AFC Wimbledon.
Fraser Horsfall and Lee Evans both come into Steve Bruce’s team, with their additions bringing a potential change of formation.
Danny Imray drops out completely after being ruled out for three months with a knee injury, while Ashley Fletcher features on the bench - which also includes teenager Spencer Knight.
With Andy Lyons also named among the substitutes, Olly Casey or Michael Ihiekwe could start as the Seasiders’ makeshift right back.
Meanwhile, Evans’ inclusion could prompt a midfield three, with Josh Bowler, Dale Taylor and CJ Hamilton up front as an attacking trio.
Bruce is currently short on options across the field, with James Husband, George Honeyman, Scott Banks and Niall Ennis also on the current injury list alongside Imray.
Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Olly Casey, Michael Ihiekwe, Fraser Horsfall, Hayden Coulson, Lee Evans, Jordan Brown, Albie Morgan, Josh Bowler, Dale Taylor, CJ Hamilton.
Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Ashley Fletcher, Tom Bloxham, Zac Ashworth, Emil Hansson, Spencer Knight.
