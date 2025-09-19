Blackpool welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool take on one of the third tier’s in-form sides this weekend - as they desperately look to get their season on track.

The Seasiders have endured a tough start to the campaign, losing five of their opening seven league games, and putting just four points on the board in total.

Meanwhile, their upcoming opponents Barnsley have flourished under the guidance of their former midfielder Conor Hourihane, and currently sit third in the League One table.

The Reds head to Bloomfield Road having won five of their first seven outings, and with back-to-back wins under their belts from the past fortnight.

Despite their good form, the North Yorkshire outfit have had to deal with some injury problems.

Ahead of Saturday’s early kick off, the Tykes are set to be without Georgie Gent (Achilles), Fabio Jalo (knee), Marc Roberts (foot) and Patrick Kelly (foot).

The Barnsley verdict

Oakwell Stadium (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Prior to this weekend’s game, the Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane has shared his thoughts on the way Hourihane’s side have started the season.

While it’s early days, he believes there’s been plenty of encouraging signs to suggest the Reds could be battling at the top end of the table throughout.

“Barnsley have had an excellent start to the season,” he said.

“Not only is 16 their highest points tally after seven games in any season since 1996/97 when they reached the Premiership, but they have very quickly moved on from a very poor campaign last time out.

“Conor Hourihane is extremely popular after captaining them to promotion in 2016 and clearly a very driven and talented young coach, who has them unbeaten at home this season after they only won six league games there last season, and playing a much more attractive brand of football.

“They are gradually improving defensively while they have some extremely talented attacking players, and a lot of momentum. It is probably too early to call them definite promotion contenders, but it’s certainly been an encouraging start.”