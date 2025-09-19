Ex-Aston Villa midfielder offers Steve Bruce verdict ahead of Blackpool meeting

Blackpool welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane admits he’s looking forward to testing himself against Blackpool boss Steve Bruce - after previously playing under the experienced manager at Aston Villa.

The two teams go head-to-head at Bloomfield Road in one of League One’s early kick offs on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 12.30pm), in what could be a crucial outing for the Seasiders.

Bruce’s side have only been able to pick up four points in their opening seven games, with five defeats coming their way in total.

This leaves the Blackpool head coach under pressure ahead of the visits of the in-form Tykes - who currently sit third in the third tier following a bright start to the campaign.

Hourihane initially took over at Oakwell on an interim basis back in March, before being handed the job permanently a month later.

At the time of the decision, Bruce was pleased to see his former Villa signing make the step up to management.

“I always thought he might go into the coaching side of it, he’s a big enthusiast of the game,” he said.

“I took him to Aston Villa, and he did well for me. I think I paid £1million for him. I wish him the best of luck, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s gone on to do well.”

Hourihane excited to face Bruce

Conor Hourihane (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Saturday’s game will mark the first time Hourihane will face his former boss in the dugout, and is looking forward to the challenge.

“I know Brucey well, I saw him a few weeks ago,” he told the Barnsley Chronicle.

“He’s a really, really good guy and I respect him massively. The career he’s had is unbelievable.

“When you sit on this side of the table, knowing the energy and work you have to put in every single day, and look at managers like him and David Moyes, the longevity and appetite is incredible.

“I have nothing but respect for Brucey. I am looking forward to testing myself against someone so experienced.”

Caution around Blackpool

Scott Banks and Ashley Fletcher | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Despite the Seasiders’ struggles at the start of the campaign, Hourihane remains cautious around the quality they’ve got in their squad - especially on the back of a 5-0 victory over Barrow in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

“We’ve been monitoring, assessing, watching and analysing Blackpool and working on how we can go about our business against them,” he added.

“We know their shape is quite consistent. They have really good individuals. They had a cup win which will boost morale. We kept an eye on that to give us an inkling of who might play at the weekend.

“They have good strikers who they can rotate, really good wide players and a talented squad. It’s something we’ll be fully ready for.

“I thought they would have been in a strong position with the squad and the money they spent, but we know they are a big, big threat. It’s only early in the season, I fully expect them to get going.

“They will obviously be disappointed with the start that they have had but they are fully capable of a run of five or six wins in a row.

“We need to do our homework and be fully prepared to not let them start their run at the weekend.”