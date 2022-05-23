AFC Wimbledon remain in talks with Blackpool, Preston North End and Rotherham United target over new deal

Rivals Preston North End and Championship newcomers Rotherham United have also been credited with an interest in the central midfielder, while Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers were linked earlier in the season.

In Wimbledon’s retained list, which was announced earlier today, the Dons confirmed talks were “ongoing” with Hartigan over a new contract.

Should Hartigan opt against remaining with the League Two side, he will be free to sign for another club.

However, because he’s aged under 24, Wimbledon would be entitled to a fee.

The Dons, who were relegated from League One this season, also confirmed former Seasider Ben Heneghan was among the players to be let go this summer.

Hartigan is out of contract with the Dons

Hartigan is a product of Wimbledon’s youth academy and he has long impressed in the middle of the park for the Dons.

He’s made 152 appearances for the club in total, scoring five times and claiming a further 13 assists.

It’s no secret the Seasiders are keen to strengthen in central midfield, having already been linked with Forest Green’s Ebou Adams - who opted to sign for Cardiff City instead - and Oliver Norburn, of Peterborough United.

It’s been claimed by Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony that a deal had already been agreed in principle for Norburn to move to Bloomfield Road this summer, only for the deal to break down after the 29-year-old suffered a serious injury.

Speculation is also bound to mount regarding Cameron Brannagan following Blackpool’s failed attempts to entice him from Oxford United during the previous two windows.

The former Liverpool man does only have a year remaining on his contract though.

The Seasiders are well stocked in that department with Dan Grimshaw, Chris Maxwell and Stuart Moore all under contract.