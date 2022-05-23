When was the last time Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley were in the same division?

A 2-1 win for Leeds United at Brentford kept them up at the expense of the Clarets, who slumped to a final day defeat at home to Newcastle United.

It means Burnley, temporarily led by former Seasider Mike Jackson, finished the season on 35 points, three points behind Leeds.

A win would have kept Burnley up as their goal difference is superior to Jesse Marsch’s side.

The Clarets now join their East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers as well as Blackpool and Preston North End in the same division for the first time in more than 60 years.

The last time all four of those Lancashire clubs were in the same division was way back in the 1960/61 season.

Burnley finished fourth in the First Division that year with Blackburn in eighth and Blackpool 20th.

Burnley's six-year stay in the Premier League ended yesterday

Preston were relegated in that season, their first without Sir Tom Finney, and the four clubs have never reconvened since.

The last time the Seasiders met Burnley in a competitive fixture was in 2014, when a Michael Kightly goal gave the away side a 1-0 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Burnley could face financial trouble in the years ahead following ALK Capital’s leveraged takeover in December 2020.

It’s understood the club will have to repay a significant portion of the £65million ALK Capital borrowed from MSD Holdings to help complete the takeover.