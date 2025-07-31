AFC Fylde management team have a shared footballing philosophy

Alex Kenyon became AFC Fylde's assistant head coach over the summer Photo: AFC Fylde

Alex Kenyon is grateful for the reception he’s been given after joining AFC Fylde as assistant head coach.

The former Stockport County and Morecambe midfielder arrived at Mill Farm in mid-June, reuniting with Coasters boss Craig Mahon after their time together at Curzon Ashton.

They have overseen five pre-season matches so far, with the last of them coming on Saturday when Fylde visit Lancaster City (3pm).

Asked how he had settled in, Kenyon told the Gazette: “I’m loving it, it’s been a good six weeks and everyone has made us feel very welcome.

“When I was at Curzon, Craig mentioned about the two of us working together some day because we have the same footballing brain and philosophy.

“It’s one of those things where you’re always hopeful of it happening but he phoned me when I was out running one day.

“I was getting ready to go back to Bamber Bridge for pre-season but he phoned me up, said he had the (head coach) role and asked if I was interested.

“I said ‘one hundred per cent’ and it snowballed from there really. I didn’t really sleep much because of excitement and nerves about whether they (the club) would accept me coming in but, thankfully, they have done and I’m loving it.”

Mahon and Kenyon now oversee a Coasters team looking to bounce back to the National League top flight after last season’s relegation.

Interim boss David Longwell had said last season that there was a ‘mishmash’ of players and there needed to be a clear understanding of how the club wanted to play its football.

Club owner David Haythornthwaite responded by reiterating his desire to watch a team succeeding with passing, attacking football.

As Kenyon acknowledged, that’s how he and Mahon want to bring success to the club in future.

He added: “When we used to travel in together at Curzon Ashton, he (Mahon) would ask my opinion on things and we wanted to play the same way.

“We want lads to be all over teams, energetic, high pressing and playing lovely football.

“At the end of the day, people pay their money to watch us and they want to be entertained.

“I think that’s why the gaffer got the job. He mirrors how the chairman wants to play, which helps everyone.”