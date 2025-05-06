AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite Photo: Daniel Martino

David Haythornthwaite has promised ‘a complete overhaul’ of AFC Fylde’s backroom staff and playing squad as the club prepares for life back in National League North.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A run of nine losses in 11 had seen the Coasters relegated from non-league’s top flight prior to Monday’s season-ending defeat against champions Barnet at Mill Farm.

Before that match, it was announced that interim boss David Longwell and Frankie McAvoy would be departing the coaching team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, after Fylde’s 28th defeat of the season was confirmed, the club website published a statement from the chairman in which he held up his hands to mistakes and vowed to turn things around.

Haythornthwaite said: “Ultimately, we, (in the main me) have either made bad decisions or allowed others to do so, resulting in the worst summer recruitment since I became involved.

“When it came down to it, the players on the park were simply not good enough for this standard of football and David Longwell alluded to this in his interview after the Tamworth game.

“It’s easy to blame others, but ultimately it’s what they are paid to do. In the end I have to sign it off, be it the wages, the length of contract, the signing-on fee, the agents’ fees, etc etc. In the final reckoning, I can only blame myself as the proverbial buck stops with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For this I apologise to all concerned. I let you down and I can assure you that no one feels as sick as I do about the situation we find ourselves in.

“We have to face adversity every day of life in some shape or form, but it’s how we deal with it that defines us as individuals or organisations.

“Many are saying I’ve lost the drive and the will to keep on pumping the money in, but I want to assure you I haven’t.

“The desire burns as strong as ever, and as long as I am able to, I will continue to support. This is my commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, some fundamentals are going to change, because, as with everything in life, there is a right way to do things and a wrong way.

“I enjoy my football every bit as much as everyone else and I want to win as much as all of you, but not at any cost.

“Playing the right way is equally important and I passionately believe it is possible to play the right way and still win. This past season we were guilty of not doing either.

“This is going to require a complete overhaul of both backroom staff and the playing squad and that work has already begun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have started the search for a new head coach who shares our values and vision and everything will follow on from there.

“On this subject I want to thank David Longwell and Frankie McAvoy for doing their best to keep us up and wish them the best for the future, both are true gentlemen and professionals in every way.”