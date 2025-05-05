AFC Fylde lost to Barnet on the final day of the season Photo: AFC Fylde

It was defeat on the final day for AFC Fylde as they were beaten by National League champions Barnet at Mill Farm on Monday.

Two goals in the first 45 minutes, followed by a third in the second half, left the Coasters with little to shout about on the final matchday of the season.

Nick Haughton had attempted to pressure the visitors’ backline early on with a smart cross from a quickly-taken free-kick, only for it to be intercepted in the air by Barnet’s Ryan Glover.

At the other end, Ben Winterbottom’s first involvement was following Rhys Browne’s well-struck ball from outside the box before the same player then forced the Brentford loanee into a second save moments later.

The visitors then broke the deadlock in the 12th minute as Ade Oluwo beat Winterbottom with a near post header from a corner.

Barnet doubled their lead six minutes before half-time, when they were awarded a spot-kick which Mark Shelton converted to put them 2-0 in front.

Fylde sought a response as Will Hugill worked the ball to the outside of the box before moving it inside to Haughton, who saw his first attempt on goal saved by Barnet’s Gio Bellagambi.

With the Coasters two goals down at half-time, the second period saw Haughton create the first bit of action with a shot from distance which Bellagambi parried away.

The visitors then scored their third on the hour mark after Dan Sassi misplaced the ball and it was taken by Lee Ndlovu, who rounded Winterbottom before rolling it into an empty net.

Fylde looked for a consolation as Hugill went close with an effort from the edge of the area, but the match eventually ended in defeat for David Longwell’s side.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Stokes (Long 85), Davis, Sassi (Hosannah 70), Bardell, Riley (Ustabasi 70), Hugill, Evans (Massey 85) McFayden, Haughton, Jolley (Ormerod 70). Subs not used: Clark, Obi.

Barnet: Bellagambi, Glover, Tavares, Grimwood, Kanu (Coker 62), Oluwo, Hartigan (Okimo 89), Shelton (Clifford 65), Ndlovu (Telford 80), Stead, Browne (Brunt 71). Subs not used: Chapman, Cropper.