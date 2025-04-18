AFC Fylde's Ashley Boatswain in aerial action during their defeat to FC Halifax Town Picture: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde’s relegation to the National League North was confirmed on Good Friday as they fell to defeat at Mill Farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first-half strike from Ryan Galvin proved the difference on the Fylde coast as the Coasters’ fate was sealed.

The visitors made their presence known early on with a great bit of play down the left wing as Angelo Capello caused all sorts of problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax goalkeeper Toby Savin was tested for the first time through a one-on-one with Will Hugill, the shot-stopper scooping the ball out of the latter’s possession.

The only goal came on 28 minutes when Halifax were awarded a free-kick just outside the box and, after the ball was headed across goal, Galvin was on hand to tap home.

Another free-kick in a similar position was well cleared by Ethan Mitchell before Fylde conceded a further set piece, this time on the edge of the penalty area.

Florent Huti struck the ball well, only to be denied by a diving save from Ben Winterbottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax continued their momentum in the second half as Luca Thomas sent in an effort which struck the Coasters’ bar.

Capello worked his way down the wing and into the Fylde box but, in looking to edge his way past Owen Evans, saw the referee award a free-kick in the opposite direction instead.

The visitors again found themselves with a free-kick on the edge of the box but, as was the case before, a powerful strike was thwarted by a brilliant Winterbottom save.

Then, with 10 minutes of the match left to play, the Coasters had their first real sight of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans got to the line and drilled a ball across but, with Charlie Jolley looking ready to tap home, his effort deflected off team-mate Ash Boatswain and bounced over.

Four minutes were added as Fylde pushed for an equaliser, but their fate was sealed as they fell to a fifth straight defeat in the National League.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Bardell (Riley 33), Whelan, Davis, Evans (Ormerod 80), Mitchell, Hugill, Massey (Boatswain 62), McFadden (Jolley 57), Haughton, Ustabasi (Sassi 46). Subs not used: Clark, Long