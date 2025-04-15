Charlie Jolley's arrival was one of the 11 deals in AFC Fylde's agent spend Picture: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde are one of 35 National League System clubs to have spent money on agent fees between February 2024 and 2025.

The FA has published the total payments made to agents by clubs in the Premier League, EFL, National League System, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship.

In total, the net payment to agents from the men’s game was £483,615,068, while the women’s clubs handed over £2,455,391.

Of those numbers, National League System clubs spent £952,638, of which the Coasters were responsible for £20,110.

That covered the arrivals of nine players – Bryce Hosannah, Charlie Jolley, Chris Stokes, Corey Whelan, Ethan Mitchell, Joe Riley, Lincoln McFayden, Luke Brennan and Tyler Roberts – along with an ‘updated contract’ for Danny Ormerod and Adam Long.

Fylde’s spend represents an increase on the same period 12 months earlier, when they paid out £16,310 in fees.

The lowest National League System spenders were Aldershot Town with £286, followed by Welling United (£400), Marine (£600), Hereford (£935) and Eastbourne Borough (£1,000).

At the other end of the scale, Forest Green Rovers topped the list of spenders after paying out £133,184.

York City (£109,596) and Southend United (£103,227) also made it into six figures, while Oldham Athletic (£94,707) and Sutton United (£82,802) completed the top five.

Publishing the figures, the FA said: “Payments included in these figures may have been made in relation to transactions that were entered into before the first date of this reporting period.

“As a result, the total payment figure per club will not necessarily relate directly to those transactions listed involving a Football Agent registered in England for the same period.”