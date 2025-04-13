AFC Fylde lost at Woking on Saturday Picture: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde are now 10 points from safety in the National League after Dale Gorman’s second-half strike saw them beaten 1-0 at Woking on Saturday.

Woking put some real pressure on Fylde’s defence in the opening 15 minutes, seeing them have the first attempt at goal as Gorman’s effort went over.

At the other end, the Coasters looked to get into the game through Nick Haughton, who saw his whipped free-kick held by keeper Will Jääskeläinen.

Ashley Boatswain also tried his luck seven minutes before half-time, but sent a tame effort at goal after Max Bardell had crossed from the right flank.

Following a goalless first half, the second period saw Woking start well as they won a couple of corners; albeit without troubling the Coasters.

They had a huge chance to break the deadlock just after the hour as a free-kick found its way towards the back post.

However, Owen Evans was on hand to clear away the danger on the line and keep the Coasters on level terms.

Then, going into the final quarter of an hour, it was Woking who found the decisive goal.

Having seen his initial strike blocked, Gorman struck fiercely past Fylde keeper Ben Winterbottom from the edge of the penalty area.

Although Fylde sent on Emeka Obi as a target man with time running out, he was unable to make the desired impact as they slipped to another defeat.

Speaking afterwards, interim head coach David Longwell said: “It’s the same Achilles heel, we just can’t score goals.

“There have been games against teams we should be winning against, or trying to get goals, against but we just don’t score enough goals.

“I said before, some weeks, you could say refereeing decisions have not been good for us but, today, nothing to do with the referee.”

Woking: Jääskeläinen, Kelly-Evans, Okoli, Odusina, Hinds, O’Brien (Osude 61), Gorman, Akinola, Andrews, Effiong, Walker (Ashford 75). Subs not used: Webber, Chicksen, Anderson, Moss, Lawson.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Bardell, Davies, Whelan, Evans (Obi 80), Riley, Mitchell, Ormerod (Ustabasi 59), Hugill (Massey 75), Haughton, Boatswain (McFayden 85). Subs not used: Clark, Sassi, Long.