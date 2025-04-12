AFC Fylde play Woking this afternoon Picture: AFC Fylde

Chris Neal is hopeful that a free midweek pays off as AFC Fylde’s National League survival bid continues this afternoon.

The Coasters head to Woking (3pm), seeking to end a run of six defeats in seven matches which sees them second-bottom of the table.

Boston United’s midweek win at Aldershot Town has ramped up the pressure on Fylde, leaving them seven points from safety with only five matches remaining.

The first of those is against a Woking squad which made it eight points from their last four matches with a 2-1 win at Oldham Athletic on Tuesday.

Speaking to club media on Thursday, Fylde’s interim assistant head coach said: “After the hectic schedule of three games in a week, it’s given the lads a bit of time to recover and rest from the travelling and three games over the past seven days.

“There’s been some good training this week; again, we’ll travel tomorrow and look forward to the game Saturday.

“We are in a difficult position and, unfortunately, results didn’t quite go for us on Tuesday night but we can’t rely on other results over the season.

“We know we’ve not been good enough in games for certain reasons but, if we get a win Saturday and other results go for us, you just never know.

“Until it’s over, we have to keep going and believing we can stay in the division.”

Neal was among the crowd for Woking’s midweek win at Boundary Park.

He was impressed by what he witnessed, adding: “The whole team’s full of running, so it’s going to be a tough game, but we’re going to go down there with confidence.”