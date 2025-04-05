AFC Fylde 1 York City 3: Coasters in peril after latest blow at hands of York

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Fylde were dealt a crushing blow in Saturday’s early kick off, falling to defeat at home to York City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within the opening minute, Gavin Massey broke free with the ball, however he was denied from the edge of the box by York keeper Harrison Male.

Massey produced another brilliant piece of play down the left-hand side of the pitch and looked to pick out Nick Haughton, but the ball was intercepted by The Minstermen’s Callum Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Jolley was played into the box, and went down after a collision with York’s keeper Male, but there was nothing doing from the officials despite the Coasters’ protests.

Action from the Coasters' defeat by York (photo: Steve Mclellan/AFC Fylde)

The Minstermen’s Junior Luamba broke free with the ball down the right wing but his effort was straight at Ben Winterbottom.

There was an early change when Charlie Jolley was forced off on his return from injury, with Jon Ustabasi replacing him after the half-hour mark.

In first-half injury time, York were awarded a penalty after Harry Davis was adjudged to handballed in the Fylde area. Ollie Pearce stepped up to convert and scored to break the deadlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half got off to a slow start, with little goalmouth action early on.

York then doubled their lead as Joe Felix slammed home, despite there being a foul in the build up.

Moments later it was three for the visitors when a Malachi Fagan-Walcott corner went right the way through the Coasters defence and crept in off the far post.

Haughton pulled one back for the Coasters with just over 10 minutes left to play, lifting the ball over York keeper Male.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde looked to edge their way back in and make a late comeback, but it wasn’t to be as they fell to another disappointing defeat.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Bardell (Hosannah 71), Davis, Whelan, McFayden, Hugill (Evans 60), Mitchell, Riley (Ormerod 71), Haughton, Massey (Boatswain 60′), Jolley (Ustabasi 38). Subs (not used): Clark, Long