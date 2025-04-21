Interim boss: AFC Fylde can use relegation to assess how the club operates
The Coasters play at Rochdale this afternoon, having dropped back into National League North after Good Friday’s defeat against FC Halifax Town at Mill Farm.
Speaking to club media, the Coasters’ interim boss thinks a reset needs to take place.
He said: “I can only talk about the two-and-a-half months I’ve been here and what I will say is they’ve tried, they’ve worked hard.
“The squad just probably isn’t good enough and that’s when you need to reflect on what the club does as a structure.
“There needs to be a structure that you’re going to bring in players that fit how you want to play.
“I’ve said this very openly inside the club since day one; there’s a bit of a mishmash in regards to the squad, types of players and things like that.
“When you’ve got a mishmash, it’s hard to have an identity and there needs to be a clear understanding of what you want to do from a style of play.
“I’ve been lucky enough to work at clubs where there’s a clear understanding of what you’re trying to do.
“I think that’s a great opportunity for the club to reflect and say ‘let’s put the right people in place.’
“I’m talking about recruitment. Identify talent, bring that talent in, mix it in with the Academy.
“Hopefully you can merge that together and recruit ones that fit.
“That then gives the club an opportunity to really try and improve over a longer-term and hopefully they get where they want to get.”