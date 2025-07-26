AFC Fylde drew with Morecambe at Mill Farm Photo: Aidan Wilson

AFC Fylde held National League side Morecambe to a 0-0 stalemate at Mill Farm in their fifth pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon.

The Coasters made a storming start as Taelor O’Kane found space on the edge of the penalty area after three minutes.

It looked as though he was about to strike towards goal but, instead, played a neat pass towards Jack Morris whose shot was saved by Harry Burgoyne.

Two minutes later, Danny Ormerod capitalised on a Morecambe mistake and struck the crossbar after taking his strike early.

Morecambe also had an early chance as O’Kane lost the ball inside his own half, allowing Billy Whaite to drive forward.

He struck the ball towards goal from the 18-yard line, but his shot was well saved by Zac Jones.

The chance-filled start didn’t stop there with a Fylde trialist crossing towards Ormerod, who got his head on the ball but was unable to make enough contact to direct it inside the post.

Neither side managed to carve out opportunities for the next 15 minutes or so, until a goal-kick from Jones was launched towards the left.

Ormerod held up the ball brilliantly, allowing another trialist to break forward, but he was tackled before being able to get a shot off.

Just before half-time, the Coasters yet again had a golden opportunity to take the lead.

Lincoln McFayden found space on the left-hand side of the penalty area and looked to square the ball across towards Ormerod, but a vital hand from Burgoyne cut out the danger.

The second half opened with both teams enjoying some breathing space.

That was until the 65-minute mark, when Jon Ustabasi had a shot blocked inside the penalty area which saw the ball deflected out for a corner.

A few minutes later, some brilliant footwork saw Ustabasi able to send another shot towards the Morecambe goal, only for the ball to be blazed over.

Then, just before the 90 minutes were reached, Fylde had a chance to win the match.

Charlie Jolley was played through on goal after good work from Jesse Hailwood, but his shot was saved brilliantly by Burgoyne.