AFC Fylde new signing Pat Boyes (right) with Zac Jones (left) and goalkeeping coach Chris Neal (centre) Photo: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde have boosted the club’s goalkeeping department with the signing of Pat Boyes.

The 22-year-old had been on trial at Mill Farm in recent weeks, producing a number of impressive performances along the way.

Boyes, who left King’s Lynn Town earlier this month, is the second shot-stopper to join the Coasters this summer after the arrival of Zac Jones.

He told Fylde’s website: “I’m delighted to get the deal over the line and just can’t wait for the season to start.

“We’ve got a really good group here. Training’s been really good and I think we can really push each other to have a good season.

“The standard of training has been unbelievable and I can’t wait to kick on with the campaign.”

Boyes had spells with Grimsby Town and Hartlepool United before joining Fleetwood Town’s development squad two years ago.

After a spell on loan at FC United of Manchester, he then signed for King’s Lynn at the beginning of last season and played 13 games in the National League North with seven clean sheets.

Chris Neal, the Coasters’ goalkeeping coach, added: “I’m delighted to see Pat join the club.

“He’s another really exciting young prospect who will bolster the goalkeeper unit and add healthy competition.

“Both Pat and Zac have already built up a really strong relationship and you can see they will push each other as the season progresses.

“He’s impressed in his first few weeks on trial and we’re excited to see both him and Zac kick on for the rest of the season.”