Chris Merrie has become AFC Fylde’s latest summer arrival as they seek a return to the National League’s top flight.

The 26-year-old midfielder has penned a two-year deal at Mill Farm, having left Tranmere Rovers after four years and 107 appearances.

Merrie told Fylde’s website: “I’m really happy to be here. It’s been a long summer, but just glad to have it over the line.

“I’ve spoken to Craig Mahon (Fylde head coach) a lot about the project and how the club needs to be at a higher level.

“Everyone wants to go up, which is obviously what I want to do, and there’s a lot of potential here.

“I know a couple of the lads already, which will be good, and I’ve had a few chats with Craig which have interested me.

“I want to start enjoying my football again and I’m really excited to be working with him.”

Merrie’s debut came with Wigan Athletic in 2017, featuring in their EFL Cup win against Blackpool.

Loan spells followed with Southport and Altrincham, whom he helped to promotion from the Northern Premier League in 2018.

Having returned to Wigan, Merrie played regularly in the 2020/21 season before making the move to Tranmere that summer.

AFC Fylde boss Craig Mahon added: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Chris to the football club.

“We want to play the game a certain way and Chris has the quality to help us do that.

“He brings real experience, high standards and qualities that will raise the level of everyone around him – and we’re delighted to add him to the group.”