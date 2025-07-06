AFC Fylde have signed keeper Zac Jones Photo:AFC Fylde

Goalkeeper Zac Jones has become Craig Mahon’s first signing as AFC Fylde head coach.

Jones, who has played for New Zealand at U17 and U20 level, has agreed a one-year deal – with an option – at Mill Farm.

The 24-year-old joins the Coasters after the end of his contract with Welsh Premier League side Haverfordwest County.

Jones told Fylde’s website: “It’s been a really good few days training and now I’m just delighted to get the deal over the line.

“After speaking to Craig, Chris (Neal, goalkeeping coach) and Alex Kenyon (assistant head coach), they sounded really positive and keen to do something great here, and that’s something I’d love to buy into.

“Getting straight back into the National League would be a great achievement,and that’s what we’ll be looking to do, all whilst getting into full-time football will be key for my development.”

Jones joined Haverfordwest in January 2022 after spells with clubs including Team Wellington, Wellington Olympic, Wellington Phoenix and Miramar Rangers.

His performances in that time helped the club to secure back-to-back places in the UEFA Conference League qualifying rounds.

Fylde had been in need of goalkeeping reinforcements, following the departures of Brentford loanee Ben Winterbottom – who has since joined Barrow AFC – and Theo Richardson, who has moved to Hereford after being released by the Coasters.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Zac to the club,” Neal added.

“Zac is someone we’ve been tracking for a while and across last season.

“He’s an exciting prospect, who we’re hoping to help develop even further into a top goalkeeper.”