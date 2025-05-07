Nine to leave AFC Fylde ahead of National League North return

By Gavin Browne
Published 7th May 2025, 12:31 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 12:32 BST
Joe Riley is one of the nine players to be released by AFC Fylde Picture: AFC FyldeJoe Riley is one of the nine players to be released by AFC Fylde Picture: AFC Fylde
Nine players will be leaving AFC Fylde this summer after the club published details of its retained list for the 2025/26 season.

The Coasters will be back in National League North next season following their relegation from non-league’s top flight.

Club chairman David Haythornthwaite had promised an overhaul on and off the pitch as they look to bounce back at the first time of asking.

To that end, Harry Davis, Owen Evans, Gavin Massey, Theo Richardson, Bryce Hosannah, Adam Long, Emeka Obi, Joe Riley and Chris Stokes will all depart Mill Farm.

Loanees Max Bardell (Derby County), Ashley Boatswain (Ipswich Town), Will Hugill (Burnley), Dan Sassi (Blackpool) and Ben Winterbottom (Brentford) will all return to their respective parent clubs.

Fylde have, nevertheless, exercised a contract option for last season’s top scorer, Nick Haughton, as well as Lincoln McFayden and Jack Morris.

A Fylde statement said: “The club places on record its thanks to departing players for their efforts during their time with AFC Fylde and wishes them all the very best for the future.”

