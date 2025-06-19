AFC Fylde assistant boss Alex Kenyon (left) and head coach Craig Mahon (right) Photo: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde have confirmed the make-up of their backroom team following the arrivals of head coach Craig Mahon and his assistant, Alex Kenyon.

Chris Neal will remain as the goalkeeping coach at Mill Farm, with Tomos Wilson as head of performance, ​Natassia Watters the sports therapist and Marvin Herron the club’s kitman.

Kenyon’s appointment, announced earlier this week, sees him reunited with Mahon after their spells at Curzon Ashton.

The former Stockport County and Morecambe midfielder told Fylde’s website: “I’m delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to assisting Craig who I have known for a number of years.

“He’s a top coach, but more importantly a good person who I’m really looking forward to working alongside.

“Coaching was always something I wanted to step into as I neared the end of my playing career and after picking up some valuable coaching experience at Macclesfield, I’m really grateful for this opportunity.

“We’re really lucky with the set-up we have here and we’re all really excited about the season ahead.”

Director of football Stewart Mairs added: “We’re really pleased to welcome Alex to AFC Fylde.

“Craig spoke highly of Alex’s expertise and leadership within the dressing room.

“He has been a consistent winner across his career and he adds another valuable voice within our coaching staff.

“We’ve spoken a lot about leaders and, more importantly, winners across the club – and Alex brings that.

“He’s a young coach who will bring innovative ideas to the table and we’re really looking forward to seeing him progress alongside Craig.”