AFC Fylde have announced the departure of Kevin Phillips after four months in charge at Mill Farm.

The former Sunderland and England striker has left the club in the wake of Tuesday’s home defeat against Boston United.

A club statement said: “AFC Fylde can confirm that the club and head coach Kevin Phillips have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Kevin for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

Phillips’ assistant, David Longwell, will take interim charge until a replacement is announced.

It means Fylde are now looking for a third head coach this season, having appointed Phillips last October after Chris Beech’s exit a month earlier.

Phillips took charge of 20 matches in all competitions, winning five and losing 13.

The last of those defeats left the Coasters still in the National League relegation positions, one point from safety with 15 matches of the season still to play.