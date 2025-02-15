AFC Fylde 1, Dagenham & Redbridge 1: ​Coasters hit back against Daggers to earn vital point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Fylde came from behind to earn a valuable point in a 1-1 draw against Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League.

​Rafiq Khaleel’s first half opener was cancelled out by a brilliant Will Hugill strike as Fylde avoided defeat at Mill Farm.

Fylde controlled large parts of the first half with a couple of half chances on goal.

Nick Haughton lifted the ball to Charlie Jolley, who took the chance on the volley, only for his effort to be palmed away by the Dagenham ‘keeper.

Match action from AFC Fylde's game against Dagenham & Redbridge (photo:AFC Fylde)

Captain Corey Whelan then went close as he reached a Nick Haughton corner, but his effort deflected wide.

Ben Winterbottom was tested for the first time after the Daggers counted, but it was a simple save for the Brentford loanee.

But before the break, Lewis Young’s side broke the deadlock as a cross evaded the Coasters defence before Khaleel converted at the back post.

Early into the second period, Haughton was again at the heart of Fylde’s attacking options as his curling effort was brilliantly tipped away by Harvey in the Daggers goal.

Haughton then cut the ball back to Charlie Jolley from the byline, but the number seven could only find Harvey’s palms.

Finally with 20 minutes to go, Fylde did find the net as Will Hugill picked the ball up from a short corner and bent a stunning effort into the top corner to level proceedings.

Will Hugill then had an excellent chance to double his score tally, after cutting inside the visitor’s defence, however his effort rose over the bar.

Fylde continued to push with nine minutes being added on, but Kevin Phillips was forced to settle for a point with a big game next to come on Tuesday evening.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Bardell, Whelan (C) (Obi 80′), Davis, McFayden, Hugill, Riley, Haughton (Boatswain 82′), Jolley, Roberts (Ormerod 87′), Massey

Subs not used: Clark, Long, Hailwood, Tweedy