AFC Fylde 1 Boston United 2: Jacob Hazel double seals battle at bottom

A first-half brace by Jacob Hazel sealed victory for the visitors as two of the National League’s bottom three met at Mill Farm on Tuesday.

Nick Haughton pulled one back for the Coasters before the break but Kevin Phillips’ side couldn’t make their second-half pressure count.

The visitors started off strongly and Hazel gave Fylde an early warning by hitting the upright within the opening 30 seconds.

​Kain Adom made his Coasters debut in Tuesday’s defeat by Boston United Photo: AFC FYLDE

Having failed by inches to open the scoring on that occasion, Hazel did break the deadlock in the 14th minute as he slotted past keeper Ben Winterbottom.

Ten minutes later, Hazel bagged his second of the game, converting a cross from the left to move into double figures for the season and leave Fylde with a mountain to climb.

Fylde responded with a couple of half-chances, Charlie Jolley going close with a header as the half drew towards its close.

Fylde were granted a lifeline five minutes before the break, when Jolley latched on to a loose header and was wiped out by Boston keeper Cameron Gregory, resulting in a Coasters penalty.

Haughton made no mistake from 12 yards, his 16th goal of the season making it 2-1 at half-time.

Fylde brought on Kain Adom for a second-half debut, having announced the winger’s signing on loan from Gateshead earlier in the day.

Signed from Welling United in January last year, the 23-year-old has made 42 National League appearances for Gateshead – 22 of them this season – scoring three goals.

Adom, who will remain at Mill Farm for the rest of the campaign, looked bright cutting inside andcreated a half-chance for Haughton, which was deflected wide.

But Fylde failed to create any clear-cut opportunities as Boston avenged October’s home defeat by the same scoreline. They remain second-bottom but have moved within six points of Fylde with two games in hand.

The Coasters remain a point from safety – after Aldershot Town also lost 2-1 at Southend United – and visit top six club Altrincham on Saturday.

Fylde: Winterbottom, Bardell, Whelan, Davis, McFayden, Hugill, Riley, Roberts (Adom 45), Haughton, Jolley (Boatswain 62), Massey; Not used: Clark, Obi, Long, Hailwood, O’Kane