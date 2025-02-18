AFC Fylde head coach sees reasons to be cheerful

By Gavin Browne
Published 18th Feb 2025, 08:00 BST
AFC Fylde are back in action tonight with head coach Kevin Phillips taking positives from their performance in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Dagenham and Redbridge.

The Coasters welcome Boston United to Mill Farm in the National League on the back of last weekend’s point.

It is a match which sees third-bottom host second-bottom, with Fylde having dropped to 22nd following Wealdstone’s win at Yeovil Town.

However, only one point separates Phillips’ players from an Aldershot Town team sitting in 19th place.

AFC Fylde's coaching team saw their players draw against Dagenham and Redbridge Picture: AFC FyldeAFC Fylde's coaching team saw their players draw against Dagenham and Redbridge Picture: AFC Fylde
The match sees Fylde looking to complete a league double over their visitors, having won October’s meeting; their first away success of the season and Phillips’ maiden victory as Coasters boss.

Phillips told club media after Saturday’s draw: “Confidence is high. I said to the players I sensed a really good atmosphere among the group, a really good energy, and I think you saw that today.

“You saw it at Halifax, I think you saw it in the Oldham game. We certainly don’t look like a team that’s third from bottom of the league.

“Of course, we need to turn it around and get points but the biggest thing is recovery; it’s a quick turnaround, luckily we’re at home.

“We’ll do what we need to do to prepare for Boston who, again, are in their predicament and will want to try and pick points up.

“We need to be ready for it but, ultimately, if we can perform like we did today at the same levels, we have a really good chance of getting some points from it.”

