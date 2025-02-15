Kevin Phillips wants his AFC Fylde players to capitalise on their back-to-back National League home matches.

The Coasters welcome Dagenham and Redbridge to Mill Farm today, followed by Boston United’s visit on Tuesday evening.

Saturday will be Fylde’s first game in a week-and-a-half, following on from the postponement of last weekend’s trip to Aldershot Town.

Speaking to Fylde’s media team, the head coach said: “Without elaborating on it too much, we know how important the home games are from now until the end of the season.

“We’re going to be playing two teams that are in and around us and, with us being the home team, we need two really good performances.

“We’re coming off the back of an excellent away win, a really tough place in Halifax, and now we need to follow it up with another performance and a similar result.

“Our last home game against Oldham, we played exceptionally well – we didn’t deserve to lose the game but we did – but we bounced back really well.

“We’ve had plenty of time on the training ground to get lads back to full fitness, to work on stuff, to go into this game fully prepared and raring to go.

“We’ve trained really well this week and hopefully, come Saturday, we can implement that and go out and put in a really solid performance.”

Fylde have confirmed the match at Aldershot has now been rearranged for Tuesday, April 1 (7.45pm).

That falls between the trip to Yeovil Town the previous Saturday and the home game with York City on April 5.