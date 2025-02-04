FC Halifax Town 1 AFC Fylde 2: Coasters jump out of drop zone
A tidy Tyler Roberts finish and a Nick Haughton penalty secured a second away win of the season for Kevin Phillips’ side, who had lost by the same scoreline at home to Oldham Athletic on Saturday.
The Coasters took a 23rd-minute lead against their sixth-placed hosts as Roberts seized on a ball behind the Halifax defence, stayed on his feet despite the attentions of Adam Adetoro and calmly rounded keeper Sam Johnson before slotting home.
They nearly doubled their lead a few moments later, when a lovely pass from Joe Riley set Bryce Hosannah away down the right . The full-back’s cross was inch-perfect for goalscorer Roberts but he headed straight at Johnson from 12 yards.
Fylde keeper Ben Winterbottom preserved the lead with a wonderful save low to his right, tipping Luca Thomas’ effort around the post.
A Halifax side seeking a fourth straight win and unbeaten in seven games equalised six minutes before half-time, when Angelo Cappello was bundled over by Roberts in the box.
Referee Steven Copeland pointed to the spot and Jamie Cooke dispatched the penalty down the middle.
Winterbottom got a strong palm to winger Thomas’ 30-yard effort before the half ended at 1-1.
The winner was another penalty 10 minutes after the restart. The tireless Gavin Massey was fouled and Haughton netted his 15th goal of the season, though Johnson got a hand to it.
From there on in it was a defensive masterclass from the Coasters, who resisted attack after attack from the hosts.
They were grateful for two fine saves from Winterbottom, who tipped a Cappello effort against the post and denied substitute Zak Emmerson in added-time.
Will Smith somehow failed to convert from close range and keeper Johnson, up for a corner at the death, headed inches wide.
The win lifts Fylde two places to 20th and to within two points of Aldershot Town, their hosts on Saturday.
Fylde: Winterbottom, Hosannah (Hugill 75), Davis, Whelan, McFayden, Riley, Roberts, Haughton (Bardell 75), Mitchell, Jolley, Massey (Ormerod 84); Not used; Long, O'Kane, Obi, Tweedy