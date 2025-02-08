Coasters' clash called off following inspection
The game was called off after a 12.30pm pitch inspection at the EBB Stadium, following on from another assessment earlier that day.
Confirming the postponement, an Aldershot statement said: “Following a surprise period of heavy snow yesterday afternoon, we were in constant communication with our visitors, AFC Fylde, and today’s match officials and after a night of extended rainfall, it was agreed to hold a pitch inspection at midday today.
“The referee then deemed the pitch unplayable and allowed a period of time for sand to be distributed around the areas of concern, but then was not satisfied the work done had improved playing conditions.”
Fylde had been looking to make it back-to-back wins following their midweek victory at FC Halifax Town.
A new date for the match will be confirmed in due course.