AFC Fylde added to their squad before Tuesday’s win at FC Halifax Town with the loan signing of Burnley winger Tom Tweedy.

The 20-year-old has joined the club on a 28-day basis and was an unused substitute as the Coasters picked up three points at The Shay.

Fylde head coach Kevin Phillips said: “We’re really pleased to get Tom in the building.

“With recent injuries, we needed another body out wide and Tom is a player with real quality.

AFC Fylde head coach Kevin Phillips has added to his options Picture: AFC Fylde

“He’s recorded some brilliant numbers over the past few seasons at Burnley and we are hoping to see him continue that form here with us.

“He has worked with David (Longwell, Fylde assistant boss) before and he is familiar with a number of lads already in the squad, so it’s a good signing in a position we were keen to strengthen in.”

One of those players with whom Tweedy will be familiar is another Burnley loanee, Will Hugill, who has extended his stay at Mill Farm for the rest of the season.

He made his ninth league appearance for the Coasters on Tuesday, coming off the bench with 15 minutes remaining.

Hugill initially joined Fylde on a month’s loan in early December before it was extended by another month at the start of January.

Heading out of the door, however, is striker Offrande Zanzala who left the Coasters by mutual consent on Monday.

The 28-year-old came to the club last summer, penning a one-year deal, but hasn’t featured in the league since Fylde’s 4-0 defeat at Dagenham and Redbridge in mid-October.