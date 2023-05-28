News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde complete keeper signing and outline two further friendlies

AFC Fylde have added to their goalkeeping ranks with the signing of Theo Richardson.
By Gavin Browne
Published 28th May 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

The 24-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee from National League North outfit Buxton, signing a two-year deal with the option of another 12 months.

He played in both matches against Fylde in the 2022/23 season, the Coasters winning the first meeting in January before March’s return match was drawn.

Having been part of Manchester United’s youth set-up, Richardson had spells with Grantham Town, Cleethorpes and King’s Lynn Town before joining Buxton in 2021.

AFC Fylde have signed Theo Richardson Picture: AFC FyldeAFC Fylde have signed Theo Richardson Picture: AFC Fylde
AFC Fylde have signed Theo Richardson Picture: AFC Fylde
He now faces the task of competing with Chris Neal, who penned a new deal last week following promotion back to non-league’s top flight.

Richardson told Fylde’s website: “I’m buzzing to be here finally and get it all sorted, and I can’t wait for the new season to start.

“It’s a club that I know wants to go places. Their ambition matches my ambition, and it’s somewhere I’ve got family close to as well, so it was a no-brainer.”

Fylde have also confirmed details of two more pre-season friendlies ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The club had already outlined a match against Barrow AFC at Kellamergh Park on Tuesday, July 18 (7.45pm).

They welcome Salford City to Mill Farm on Saturday, July 29 (3pm) in a repeat of the 2019 National League play-off-final, which the Ammies won 3-0 to secure promotion into the EFL.

Before both of those matches will be a trip to North West Counties Football League Premier Division outfit Longridge Town.

The Coasters kick off their pre-season programme by heading to the Recycling Lives Ground on Tuesday, July 4 (7.45pm).

