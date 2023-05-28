The 24-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee from National League North outfit Buxton, signing a two-year deal with the option of another 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been part of Manchester United’s youth set-up, Richardson had spells with Grantham Town, Cleethorpes and King’s Lynn Town before joining Buxton in 2021.

AFC Fylde have signed Theo Richardson Picture: AFC Fylde

He now faces the task of competing with Chris Neal, who penned a new deal last week following promotion back to non-league’s top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson told Fylde’s website: “I’m buzzing to be here finally and get it all sorted, and I can’t wait for the new season to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a club that I know wants to go places. Their ambition matches my ambition, and it’s somewhere I’ve got family close to as well, so it was a no-brainer.”

Fylde have also confirmed details of two more pre-season friendlies ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The club had already outlined a match against Barrow AFC at Kellamergh Park on Tuesday, July 18 (7.45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

They welcome Salford City to Mill Farm on Saturday, July 29 (3pm) in a repeat of the 2019 National League play-off-final, which the Ammies won 3-0 to secure promotion into the EFL.

Before both of those matches will be a trip to North West Counties Football League Premier Division outfit Longridge Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad