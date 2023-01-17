Pierce Bird made the vital breakthrough, converting Nick Haughton's corner on 62 minutes.

Adam Murray made three changes to the side that won 2-1 at Southport on Saturday, with Luke Burke, Curtis Weston and Kyle Morrison replacing Connor Barrett, Emeka Obi and Will Hatfield.

Fylde had an early sighter on a bitterly cold evening as Haughton fired over from range following Danny Philliskirk's lay-off.

Pierce Bird scores AFC Fylde's winner against Buxton Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Haughton went closer with a more powerful effort which keeper Theo Richardson palmed away at his near post.

While Fylde were seeking a fourth straight win for 2023, Buxton were without a win in five games and their former Coaster Sam Osborne drove forward only to drag his shot wide.

The first half looked to be ending quietly until Alex Whitmore's back-post header from Luke Conlan's corner forced Richardson into another smart stop.

There was yet another early in the second half as Richardson stopped Whitmore's bullet header, this time from a Haughton corner.

Fylde were on the front foot, Haughton's shot on the turn missing the top corner by inches, and their pressure finally told.

Bird attacked Haughton's corner to the near post and headed into the far corner.

Haughton, who was involved in almost all the attacking play, then released Joe Rowley down the left. The substitute took aim at the bottom corner but Richardson again saved well.

The closest Buxton came to an equaliser was when Shaun Brisley headed over under pressure from keeper Chris Neal.

But Fylde continued to create more chances, Luke Charman blasting over from close-range before Haughton skipped past several opponents only to be denied by Richardson once again.

Fylde face seven more Tuesday fixtures before the end of March as they play catch-up, next week's away to leaders King's Lynn. Before then they visit fifth-placed Scarborough Athletic on Saturday.

Fylde: Neal, Morrison (Rowley 58), Whitmore, Bird, Burke (Barrett 63), Conlan, Philliskirk, Weston (Hatfield 58), Haughton, Charman, Faal; Subs not used: Obi, Patten.