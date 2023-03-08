Fylde were pegged back after twice leading through forwards Nick Haughton and Siya Ligendza, though the point leaves them one clear of second-placed King's Lynn Town, who lost 2-1 at home to Farsley Celtic.

Head coach Adam Murray made six changes from Saturday's goalless draw at Blyth Spartans, granting full-back Dan Pike his latest debut on another loan spell from Blackburn Rovers.

Siya Ligendza (right) scores AFC Fylde's second goal at Buxton Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Haughton gave Fylde the perfect start, firing a 30-yard shot in off the crossbar for his 17th goal of the season in only the second minute.

Fylde were in control but Buxton equalised with their first real chance on 32 minutes, Max Conway's cross from the left headed in at the back post by Tommy Elliott.

The visitors started the second half brightly, Haughton firing over left-footed from the edge of the area.

And they regained the lead on 69 minutes, when a free-kick to the far post was headed back across goal by Alex Whitmore and Ligendza fired home from close range.

Substitute Jordan Cranston's free-kick found the top of the net and Fylde had a better chance to put the game to bed in the closing moments, when Danny Whitehead and Ligendza went clean through but the latter’s chip was stopped by keeper Theo Richardson's outstretched hand.

That proved vital to the outcome as a penalty was awarded to Buxton in the final seconds, though Fylde felt the decision should have been a free-kick to them for a foul on Joe Rowley.

Diego Di Girolama converted confidently to stretch mid-table Buxton's unbeaten run to 10 games. Fylde host Darlington on Saturday before visiting Curzon Ashton next Tuesday.

Pike started the game on the day he rejoined Fylde for a third loan stint.

The 21-year-old made 24 appearances over two spells last season and will remain at the club for the rest of the campaign.

Buxton: Richardson, Brown (Poole 67), Conway (De Girolamo 75), Granite, Kirby, Elliott, Clarke, Brisley, McCourt, Jackson, Ackroyd (Boden 60); Not used: Moult, Osborne.

