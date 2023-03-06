They will do so without striker Mo Faal, who has been recalled by parent club West Bromwich Albion.

The 20-year-old scored 10 goals in 16 games during his three months on loan with the Coasters, making his final appearance in Saturday's goalless draw at Blyth Spartans.

Alex Whitmore went closest to a deadlock-breaker at Blyth, where Mo Faal made his final Fylde appearance Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Having moved to Mill Farm on a one-month deal in December, Faal's loan was extended to cover the rest of the campaign but an injury crisis at The Hawthorns has seen him recalled by boss Carlos Corberan.

Faal's only senior appearance for the Championship Baggies was in a Carabao Cup defeat by Arsenal at the start of last season.

He was substituted in the second half at Blyth, where fellow forwards Luke Charman and Siya Ligendza made a point to Murray by impressing off the bench.

Fylde's head coach said: “The subs gave us good energy and assertiveness and were direct in their play.

“Both created a number of good chances and half-chances. Like our subs always do, they had a real impact.”

That result saw Fylde continue their game of leapfrog at the top with title rivals King's Lynn Town.

The Norfolk side moved back above the Coasters on goal difference (from a game more) at the weekend and will host Farsley Celtic in one of 11 NL North games tonight.

Murray predicted a tough test at Blyth but says that will be the norm as Fylde continue their run of seven successive Tuesday fixtures.

Midtable hosts Buxton are unbeaten in nine and Murray said: “We've got a lot of games to play (13). Just because we're Fylde and we're joint-top of the league, teams aren't going to roll over and let you win. You have to earn the right.

“Every game is a battle but all we have to do is our job. It was a really tough game at Blyth, as we knew it would be, and it's a really big point for us.”

It could have been three had an Alex Whitmore header, which Murray is convinced crossed the line, been awarded.

The Fylde boss has been critical of refereeing in the sixth tier but was philosophical. “We've had three or four massive, massive chances, one of which I know was over the line,” he said.

“All the players have said it was but at this level you can't do anything about these decisions.