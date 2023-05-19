Adam Murray’s players, who won the 2022/23 National League North title, will face the Bluebirds on Tuesday, July 18 (7.45pm).

With work underway on the Mill Farm pitch, the match against Barrow – who finished ninth in League Two this season – will be played at Kellamergh Park instead.

Adam Murray's AFC Fylde players will meet Barrow AFC Picture: Steve McLellan

Barrow boss Pete Wild has been one of the names linked with the vacant head coaching position at Blackpool.

Admission details and further information on Fylde’s other pre-season friendlies will be announced in due course.

Fylde and play-off champions Kidderminster Harriers are the two teams moving up to non-league’s top flight from the NLN.

Moving up from National League South are champions Ebbsfleet United and play-off winners Oxford City.