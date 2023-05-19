AFC Fylde announce first pre-season friendly
AFC Fylde have announced a pre-season game against Barrow AFC as the Coasters prepare for their return to the National League.
Adam Murray’s players, who won the 2022/23 National League North title, will face the Bluebirds on Tuesday, July 18 (7.45pm).
With work underway on the Mill Farm pitch, the match against Barrow – who finished ninth in League Two this season – will be played at Kellamergh Park instead.
Barrow boss Pete Wild has been one of the names linked with the vacant head coaching position at Blackpool.
Admission details and further information on Fylde’s other pre-season friendlies will be announced in due course.
Fylde and play-off champions Kidderminster Harriers are the two teams moving up to non-league’s top flight from the NLN.
Moving up from National League South are champions Ebbsfleet United and play-off winners Oxford City.
Dropping out of the National League, down to regional level, are Maidstone United, Scunthorpe United, Yeovil Town and Torquay United.