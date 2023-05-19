News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

AFC Fylde announce first pre-season friendly

AFC Fylde have announced a pre-season game against Barrow AFC as the Coasters prepare for their return to the National League.

By Gavin Browne
Published 19th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Adam Murray’s players, who won the 2022/23 National League North title, will face the Bluebirds on Tuesday, July 18 (7.45pm).

With work underway on the Mill Farm pitch, the match against Barrow – who finished ninth in League Two this season – will be played at Kellamergh Park instead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
First summer signing
Adam Murray's AFC Fylde players will meet Barrow AFC Picture: Steve McLellanAdam Murray's AFC Fylde players will meet Barrow AFC Picture: Steve McLellan
Adam Murray's AFC Fylde players will meet Barrow AFC Picture: Steve McLellan
Most Popular

Barrow boss Pete Wild has been one of the names linked with the vacant head coaching position at Blackpool.

Admission details and further information on Fylde’s other pre-season friendlies will be announced in due course.

Hide Ad

Fylde and play-off champions Kidderminster Harriers are the two teams moving up to non-league’s top flight from the NLN.

Hide Ad

Moving up from National League South are champions Ebbsfleet United and play-off winners Oxford City.

Dropping out of the National League, down to regional level, are Maidstone United, Scunthorpe United, Yeovil Town and Torquay United.

Related topics:CoastersPete WildNational LeagueAFC FyldeNational League NorthAdam Murray