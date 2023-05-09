Barrow boss Pete Wild responds to speculation linking him with Blackpool vacancy

On Saturday, The Sun reported Wild was in the running for the Bloomfield Road hotseat having impressed with the Cumbrians.

The 38-year-old has defied the odds to lead Barrow to a ninth placed finish in League Two.

Wild, who led Barrow to a Carabao Cup win against the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road earlier this season, also enjoyed success in his last role with Halifax Town.

Speaking after Barrow’s final day 1-0 defeat to promoted Stevenage, Wild says he doesn’t pay any attention to the “rumour mill”.

“People can write articles,” he told BBC Radio Cumbria.

“I’m annoyed at where it’s come from. I can’t find out who’s wrote the article…well I know who’s wrote it but I can’t find the source of the article and that’s really winding me up.

Barrow boss Pete Wild

“But listen, if I get linked to jobs that’s because the players and staff have done an outstanding job and that’s what they’ve done this season - and long may that continue.

“There’s always the rumour mill, but I don’t buy into any rumour mills.”

Stephen Dobbie, who won three of his six games as Blackpool’s interim boss, is likely to be in the running, while Charlie Adam, now coaching at Burnley, Leam Richardson and Leyton Orient chief Richie Wellens have also been mentioned.

Graham Alexander was previously the bookies’ favourite but he’s now slipped down the betting. He was temporarily replaced at the top by former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer.

The 51-year-old, who led the Seasiders to promotion from League Two in 2016/17 under challenging circumstances, is currently in charge of Dundee.

Despite recently clinching promotion to the SPL, Bowyer has publicly discussed the challenges of working north of the border and being away from his young family.

Huddersfield Town assistant Narcis Pelach, a Spanish coach who previously worked under Carlos Corberan, has been interviewed according to the Daily Mail.

However, it’s understood an appointment won’t be made until the Seasiders have installed a new sporting director.

