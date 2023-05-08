What role will interim boss Stephen Dobbie play in Blackpool's retained list deliberations?

Once a season ends, all clubs must publish a list of players they intend to keep on as well as those they’re going to let go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, the Seasiders are primed for a summer of big turnover with 17 players out of contract, albeit with 13 having 12-month options on their deals.

Given chief executive Ben Mansford is about to depart and there’s no permanent head coach in place, it begs the question who will be making the final calls.

When asked if he will be involved in talks over the club’s retained list, Dobbie told The Gazette: “I don’t know. There’s obviously a lot going on behind the scenes whereas I’ve just tried to separate myself from it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been watching a lot of football, watching the opposition and keeping myself working to make sure I can give the best information to the players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbie is yet to hold talks with the club over his future beyond today's final game of the season

Despite the uncertainty among the squad, Dobbie expects his players to knuckle down and focus on today’s final game of the season against Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players are players, they just get on with it,” he added.

“As long as I’m on them every day and the coaching staff and the medical staff and all that kind of stuff, they’ve got one job to do and can’t worry about anything else bar preparing for Norwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever else is going to happen after Monday, that’s up for the club to put in place and I’m sure they will.

“It’s natural for the players (to be thinking about their futures), maybe some have got their agents in their ear but as I said, that’s my job to make sure they forget about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad