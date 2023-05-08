News you can trust since 1873
What role will interim boss Stephen Dobbie play in Blackpool's retained list deliberations?

Stephen Dobbie is yet to discover if he’ll play any part in Blackpool’s deliberations over the upcoming retained list.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Blackpool 'set to poach' Sheffield Wednesday transfer chief to replace Chris Bad...

Once a season ends, all clubs must publish a list of players they intend to keep on as well as those they’re going to let go.

As it stands, the Seasiders are primed for a summer of big turnover with 17 players out of contract, albeit with 13 having 12-month options on their deals.

Given chief executive Ben Mansford is about to depart and there’s no permanent head coach in place, it begs the question who will be making the final calls.

When asked if he will be involved in talks over the club’s retained list, Dobbie told The Gazette: “I don’t know. There’s obviously a lot going on behind the scenes whereas I’ve just tried to separate myself from it all.

“I’ve been watching a lot of football, watching the opposition and keeping myself working to make sure I can give the best information to the players.”

Blackpool are at risk of losing key players like Jordan Thorniley and Keshi Anderson for nothing this summer unless they’re able to agree on new terms.

Dobbie is yet to hold talks with the club over his future beyond today's final game of the seasonDobbie is yet to hold talks with the club over his future beyond today's final game of the season
Despite the uncertainty among the squad, Dobbie expects his players to knuckle down and focus on today’s final game of the season against Norwich City.

“The players are players, they just get on with it,” he added.

“As long as I’m on them every day and the coaching staff and the medical staff and all that kind of stuff, they’ve got one job to do and can’t worry about anything else bar preparing for Norwich.

“Whatever else is going to happen after Monday, that’s up for the club to put in place and I’m sure they will.

“It’s natural for the players (to be thinking about their futures), maybe some have got their agents in their ear but as I said, that’s my job to make sure they forget about that.

“They’re still Blackpool players, they’re still employed by Blackpool so they’ve got one last job to do, so they’ve got to make sure they don’t down tools just because we’ve been relegated.”

