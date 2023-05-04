News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool 'set to poach' Sheffield Wednesday transfer chief to replace Chris Badlan

Blackpool are set to announce the appointment of David Downes as their new sporting director, according to reports.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 4th May 2023, 13:07 BST- 2 min read
Stephen Dobbie reflects on interim spell as Blackpool boss ahead of final game

Football Insider claims the Seasiders are about to poach Downes from Sheffield Wednesday, where he currently holds the role of head of recruitment.

Our sister paper the Sheffield Star is also reporting there is truth to the speculation.

Downes made the move to Hillsborough in 2019 after Steve Bruce was appointed as head coach and is understood to be a central figure at the South Yorkshire club.

He previously held a role at Aston Villa where he was mainly focused on finding youngsters for the club’s academy.

Downes will replace Chris Badlan, who departed the club at the start of April after only four months in the role.

Badlan only made the move to Bloomfield Road at the end of November after leaving Coventry City alongside Stuart Bentham, who became the club’s chief scout.

Downes is set to make the move to Bloomfield Road from Sheffield WednesdayDownes is set to make the move to Bloomfield Road from Sheffield Wednesday
The duo were tasked with overseeing the club’s recruitment strategy, with the sporting director role replacing the head of football operations position that had been vacated by John Stephenson in March.

Badlan was also overseeing the club’s search for a new head coach and was in the midst of assembling a shortlist of names before a final appointment was made during the summer.

No reason was given for Badlan’s departure, with Blackpool only releasing a brief 25-word statement on the matter.

“Blackpool Football Club can confirm that sporting director Chris Badlan has left the club with immediate effect,” the Seasiders said.

“The club will be making no further comment.”

The Seasiders are in the midst of a major restructure following Wednesday’s departure of chief executive Ben Mansford, while a permanent head coach is still being sought.

In a statement, the Seasiders said Mansford is to “leave his position in the coming weeks to pursue opportunities elsewhere”.

Jonty Castle will step up from his current position of chief revenue officer to become chief operating officer.

He will also be assisted by Mark McGhee, who will assume a broader role as head of finance and operations.

Owner Simon Sadler also confirmed in the statement that the new sporting director was close to being announced.

