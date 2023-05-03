In a statement, the Seasiders say Mansford is to “leave his position in the coming weeks to pursue opportunities elsewhere”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonty Castle will step up from his current position of chief revenue officer to become chief operating officer.

Mansford departs after four years at Bloomfield Road

He will also be assisted by Mark McGhee, who will assume a broader role as head of finance and operations.

Contrary to recent reports in Scotland, McGhee is not set to leave his role to take up a job with SPL side Motherwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his departure, Mansford said: “Having enjoyed four years as CEO of this special football club, I feel that now is the right time for me and my family to move on to a new challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a real honour to lead the club during such an exciting time in its history.

“I’d like to thank Simon for his incredible support since I joined the club, as well as all of the staff and supporters.

“I wish everyone connected with the football club the very best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shock news comes just two weeks on from Brett Gerrity’s surprise departure from the club’s board.

In a statement, Gerrity said it was “a very difficult decision” to leave but felt now was the right time to return to watching the Seasiders from the stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Simon Sadler also suggests a new sporting director is close to being announced to replace Chris Badlan, who departed the club under a cloud last month after just four months in the role.

Sadler said: “I’d like to thank Ben for all of his hard work and dedication to Blackpool Football Club since joining me on this journey back in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His knowledge and expertise has been invaluable to me and to all of the staff at the club. He leaves us in a much stronger position than when he first joined us.